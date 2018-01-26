What Didn’t Know About CS Ukur Yatani Appointed By Uhuru To Head Labour Docket

President Uhuru Kenyata Friday unveiled the much anticipated list of of kenyans he hopes will implement his Agenda.

Notable among this personalities is one Amb. Ukur Yatani.

Mr Yatani who has a very calm demeanor is a decorated public servant. He served over the years as District Officer and District Commissioner.

Amb. Yatani joined politics after the tragic death of former Foreign affairs Minister Dr Bonaya Godana.

Between June 2009 and September 2012, he was posted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as the Kenyan Ambassador to Austria. This position in the Kenyan Diplomatic corps gave Amb. Ukur Accreditation to Hungary, Slovakia and Slovenia. The then Ambassador was also tasked with the roles of promoting and protecting the interests of the Kenyan Diaspora in Austria, Hungary and Slovakia and the promotion of Bilateral and Multilateral cooperation between Kenya and the countries of Accreditation.

He was the First Governor of the County Government of Marsabit. A position that is contested in an ongoing petition after he lost the seat.

He is acclaimed in the country for his role in restoring peace in the county which had never enjoyed peace. Marsabit is ranked highly among counties which have made a lot strides in the last five years of devolution.

We hope he will fix the labor ministry which has had its fair share of controversies in recent times.