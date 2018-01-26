What Didn’t Know About CS Ukur Yatani Appointed By Uhuru To Head Labour Docket

President Uhuru Kenyata Friday unveiled the much anticipated list of of kenyans he hopes will implement his Agenda.
Notable among this personalities is one Amb. Ukur Yatani.
Mr Yatani who has a very calm demeanor is a decorated public servant. He served over the years as District Officer and District Commissioner.
Amb. Yatani joined politics after the tragic death of former Foreign affairs Minister Dr Bonaya Godana.
Between June 2009 and September 2012, he was posted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs as the Kenyan Ambassador to Austria. This position in the Kenyan Diplomatic corps gave Amb. Ukur Accreditation to Hungary, Slovakia and Slovenia. The then Ambassador was also tasked with the roles of promoting and protecting the interests of the Kenyan Diaspora in Austria, Hungary and Slovakia and the promotion of Bilateral and Multilateral cooperation between Kenya and the countries of Accreditation.
He was the First Governor of the County Government of Marsabit. A position that is contested in an ongoing petition after he lost the seat.
He is acclaimed in the country for his role in restoring peace in the county which had never enjoyed peace. Marsabit is ranked highly among counties which have made a lot strides in the last five years of devolution.
We hope he will fix the labor ministry which has had its fair share of controversies in recent times.
W says
This article exposes a lack of understanding of bureaucratic designations, roles and, a lack of critical/objective discernment of associated parameters of accomplishments. Kenyans are daily fed with the lopsided narrative that, among other things, suggest that political appointees earn their positions through accomplishments, that they demonstrate exceptional performance in their jobs, and that they are head an shoulders above their peers in their qualities. This narrative is often bandied around by the media during major announcements of appointees in a simplistic attempt to embellish the profiles of such individuals, and possibly justify their appointments.
The objective and alternative narrative, however, paints a totally different picture. Any objective analysis would lead one to observe that Kenya’ has a political order that disdains meritocracy so much so that appointments so pedestrian and uninspiring that people have ceased to care and have adopted a “whatever” attitude. The media, unwittingly or otherwise, have sucked up to this state of affairs. The history of our bureaucracy and executive performance can be characterized as a wasteland of cronyism, political preferentialism and executive obtrusion that have produced undeserving charlatans with mediocre abilities into positions of influence and responsibility. The collateral damage is bureaucratic/executive performance in generational decline as meritocracy is discarded and professionalism thrown out the window. Hence, over the decades, we saw a sharp rise in the number of unqualified individuals taking high skill and experience requiring positions. We have seen senior police officers with abysmal communication skills, executives unable to construct a letter in the English language let alone manage huge resources. I respect qualification, professionalism and a rich concrete repertoire of experience in different management or professional spheres, In a world that is increasingly technocratic, it is a crying shame that the political class in Kenya enjoys unquestioned latitude to do as they like with our bureaucratic positions. Technocratic performance is essential to progress. In many countries, the quality of the bureaucracy is a high priority national goal. Governments care about the quality and professional standing of officials in their spheres of expertise. A Kenyan diplomatic is a pale comparison to many of his/her international peers. There is a lot to be said about one’s standing from the the shoes they are wearing, so to speak. On matters of appointments, Kenya is wearing very ugly shoes!
Accomplishments? I beg to differ..