Deliver your promises or pack and go Hon.Kuria warns Uhuru

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has given a two-week ultimatum to Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KERRA) and Kenya Urban Roads Authority 14 days to resolve the endless paperwork and begin constructing the roads as approved by the budget allocation committee.

Kuria, who is also the vice chair of the Roads Committee in Parliament, said if the ultimatum is not honoured, he will lead demonstrations to ensure the Kianyaga – Kiamutugu – Kithure road is tarmacked.

The MP spoke during a tour in Embu, Mbeere, and Kirinyaga where he held talks with local leaders, the clergy, professionals and traders.

He also held rallies in a meet the people tour accompanied by MCAs.

KeNHA and KURA are responsible for the management, development, rehabilitation, and maintenance of international trunk roads.

“As a leader, I will stand with my people at home in Mount Kenya and in the whole world. I will defend them all the time and push for their interests,” he said.

Kuria also wants the two road authorities to immediately begin the process of procuring and design of the PI – Njukiini road.

In the past months the Gatundu mp differed with President Kenyatta, a move that was criticized to the extreme by those who said that the president’s mp was drunk hence making reckless remarks.