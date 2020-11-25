Last minute changes to BBI report: no term limit for Governors, no degree for MCA, CDF to stay, IEBC, Judiciary

By Ronoh Kipchumba Cornely
In the BBI Constitution Amendment Bill being launched , the following amendments have been made
✅ IEBC Commissioners to be appointed by a selection panel not political parties
✅ Judiciary Ombudsman to be appointed by Chief Justice not the President
✅ Judiciary Fund to be allocated 1.5% of National Revenue as a First Charge to the Consolidated Fund
✅ National Police Service Commission retained and National Police Council abolished
✅ National Government Constituency Development Fund entrenched in the constitution
✅ No requirement for Governors to pick running mate of opposite gender
✅ Term limit for Governors removed
✅ Ward Development Fund increased from 5% to 15%
✅ Requirement for MCAs to have degrees scrapped
✅ Senate to have exclusive decision over the County Allocation of Revenue Act (CARA)
✅ Stabilisation Funds for Coffee, Tea, Milk, Rice, Horticulture and Sugar entrenched in the constitution.
Comments
Anonymous says
ICC vampires and fraudsters: you should include stabilisation fund for Maize, millet, sorghum with and have tern limits for Governors your dysfunctional brains
And the county fund should be increased to 70% of the yearly budgets, with the central government receiving 30% for them to loot with their stealing/looting DNA and negative zero IQs.
Edwin says
We don’t need the big positions i.e prime minister,…
DidoMan says
The removal of term limit for governors will definitely resonate well with second term governors who already had problems with what to do with themselves after 2022.Kweli Mungu si athumani.
DidoMan says
