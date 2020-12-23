By-election: Nairobi Gubernatorial race set for Feb. 18th 2021

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has set February 18, 2021 as the date for the by-election to replace Mike Sonko as Nairobi Governor following his impeachment.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati, in a gazette notice, directed political parties intending to participate in the by-election to submit the names of the persons contesting in their party primaries and the date of the said primaries on or before Monday, December 28, 2020.

Chebukati also directed political parties intending to present candidates in the election through direct nominations to submit the list of persons nominated on or before Monday, January 11, 2021.

“A public officer who intends to contest in the by-election shall resign from public office within seven (7) days of the declaration of the vacancy,” read the notice.

“The Commission shall publish, in the Gazette, the names of the persons contesting in a party primary and the date of the party primary within seven (7) days of receipt of the names of the candidates.”

The days for the nomination of political party candidates and independent candidates for the by-election were set on Monday, January 18 and Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

The commission further stated that the campaign period shall commence on January 18, 2021 and end 48 hours before the by-election date on February 15, 2021.

Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura was on Monday sworn in as acting Governor, replacing Mike Sonko who was impeached on grounds of abuse of office and violation of the Constitution.

Sonko became the second governor to be sent home by impeachment after Ferdinand Waititu of Kiambu County.