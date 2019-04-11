Statehouse in panic as Uhuru friend Sudan’s Omar al Bashir overthrown by the Military VP arrested.

Breaking: Uhuru friend Sudan’s Omar al Bashir has been overthrown by the Military and several of his kitchen cabinet members placed under house arrest.

Bashir, a war crimes suspect has faced violent protests with masses pouring to the streets over collapsing economy and rise in cost of living.

In the neighboring country of Kenya, locals are faced with starvation poverty, official corruption and a collapsing economy as the top officials including opposition leader and the army cheer the regime.

Sources close to Statehouse indicate that there was disquiet and some low level panic as situation in Sudan mirrors Kenya and fear of a sub saharan spring is eminent, It is becoming clear each day that Uhuru is not ready to fight corruption and the vice is too entrenched in government as opposition enjoys the fuck.

Latest update

Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir has stepped down after months of protests, according to government sources.

A military council is expected to replace him.

On Thursday, anti-government protesters marched through the streets of Khartoum chanting anti-Bashir slogans.

Protesters outside the defence ministry chanted: “It has fallen, we won.”

SUDAN:

• Military taking control of the country

• President Omar al-Bashir forced out of power, reports indicates that he resigned

• Military deployed around presidential palace and Khartoum

• Senior officials being arrested

Freedom is inevitable, no matter how long it takes

#SudanUprising