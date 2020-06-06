BREAKING: Uhuru extends curfew for 30days, opens up Eastleigh, Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, curfew starts at 9pm

1. Cessation into and out of Eastleigh and Mombasa old town lapses at 4am 7/6/2020

2. Cessation of movement into and out of kwale and kilifi lapses 4 am 7/6/2020

3. Following stakeholders meeting in MOE and MOH issue guidelines on gradual resumption of education. Ministry to announce new Education calendar by mid August

4. Ministry of Interior and Health to facilitate consultations within 7 days with stakeholders to work out modalities and protocols on opening of places of worship

5. Ban on gathering extended for 30 days. Bars to remain closed

6. International transport ban extended. Ministry of transport to prepare guidelines on local air travels

7. Lockdown in Nairobi, Mombassa and Garissa extended for 30 days

8. Curfew extended for a further 30days but pushed to start from 9pm to 5am starting tomorrow

9. Cessation of movement in and out of Nairobi and Mandera counties is extended for a further 30days

8th presidential address on coronavirus pandemic – 6th june, 2020 – white paper

Meanwhile the President announced that the total number of COVID-19 cases in Kenya rose to 2,600 after 126 more patients tested positive.

He said the fatalities had also increased to 83 after 4 patients died from the disease.

Due to the rising number of infections and fatalities, the Head of State said, the government found it impractical to relax the restrictions currently in force aimed at combating the spread of the disease.

According to the Head of State, the COVID-19 situation in Kenya does not meet a list of three thresholds for relaxation as advised by health professionals and public practitioners.

“The irreducible minimum for lifting restrictions has three thresholds; One, to open up, the infections must be contained and the number of infections and deaths must be headed downwards. This is currently not the case in our country,” he said.

“Our healthcare system must be prepared sufficiently to take on a surge in infections. It must not be overwhelmed at any one point during this pandemic. Access to testing, isolation and quarantine must be a bare minimum in our health facilities. This is not the case currently.”