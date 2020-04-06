BREAKING: Uhuru declares ‘lockdown’ for Nairobi Metropolis, Mombasa, Kilifi for 21 days

President Uhuru has declared no movement of persons in and out of Nairobi metropolitan (that includes parts of Kiambu, Machakos and Kajiado), Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa counties for 21 days.

Movement within the Nairobi Metropolitan Area, as defined in the Gazette notice, is permitted subject to the existing 7pm to 5am curfew, Nzioka Waita, the chief of staff in the Office of the President, said on Monday.

He clarified what is prohibited is movement into and out of the gazetted areas for the period of 21 days effective 7pm on Monday.

The cessation of movement starts in Nairobi today (Monday) at 7pm, while that of the other counties will begin from Wednesday.

Uhuru said a majority of people who have contracted the disease are Nairobi residents, Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa counties.

The President said 82 per cent of Covid-19 have been in Nairobi and 14 per cent have been in the other Coastal counties.

“The movement within the Nairobi Metropolitan Area and the Counties of Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa shall continue subject to the nationwide curfew,” Uhuru said.

Uhuru said there shall be a cessation of all movement by road, rail or areas in and out of Nairobi Metropolitan area as well as the counties of Kilifi, Kwale and Mombasa counties.

“`This virus doesn’t care about the size of your wallet…in defeating it ..we should face the enemy standing side by side. Our unity is demonstrated by each Kenyan going the extra mile,” he said.

“Make no mistake, we are at war and we must be together if we shall win this war.”

“There is a choice that we are asked to make. Do we carry out as normal or carry it as an emergency and fundamentally change the way we act,” he said.

“We are being called upon by our children to show the greatness in us by how we respond to this virus.”

Uhuru further announced that any cargo-carrying vehicle or vessel shall be charged to a single driver.

“…and designated assistants; all of whom shall be designated as such in writing by the owner or operator of the said vehicle or vessel with reference to that vehicle or vessel,” he said.

“These additional measures do not in any way vary the existing restrictions and measures, including the daily Nationwide Curfew from 7:00 P.M.to 5:00 A.M., in the entire territory of the Republic of Kenya.”

Uhuru said the wearing of masks and washing will save lives adding that Kenyans must stick to measures to curb the spread.

“We must avoid all areas and comply with government directives and we must be careful,” he said.

The President said after receiving advice for medical doctors it was proper for everyone to wear masks.

“Kenyans should wear a mask while in public places. There will be thousands of tailors who will make these masks,” he said.

He said these tailors will be provided with the proper communication of what is required.

Earlier, Uhuru announced that the number of coronavirus cases rose to 158 after testing 4277 people, Out of this, 16 turned positive.

Community spread is the cause of between 27 per cent to 36 per cent of Covid-19 cases, according to the Ministry of Health director-general Dr Patrick Amoth.

“Out of the 110 cases in the country, about 30 or 40 are cases of local transmission with no history of travel or direct contact with a Covid-19 patient,” he said last week.