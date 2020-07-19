BREAKING SAD: COVID-19 kills CS Sicily Kariuki’s daughter Wendy Muthoni, had been admitted in Nairobi Hospital

Breaking sad news: Water, Sanitation and Irrigation CS Sicily Kariuki’s daghter Wendy Muthoni who was a second year student at JKUAT has succumbed to COVID-19 at Nairobi hospital.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday condoled the family and assured them of his support as they come to terms with the great loss.

1/2 President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of comfort to the family of Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki following the passing away of her daughter Wendy Muthoni today at a Nairobi hospital. — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) July 19, 2020