BREAKING SAD: COVID-19 kills CS Sicily Kariuki’s daughter Wendy Muthoni, had been admitted in Nairobi Hospital

Breaking sad news: Water, Sanitation and Irrigation CS Sicily Kariuki’s daghter Wendy Muthoni who was a second year student at JKUAT has succumbed to COVID-19 at Nairobi hospital.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday condoled the family and assured them of his support as they come to terms with the great loss.

