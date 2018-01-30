BREAKING: Kalonzo Leads Rebellion, Raila to Be Sworn Alone As NASA Principals Chicken Out

Kalonzo Musyoka led the the rebellion of the NASA principals to withdraw from the swearing in ceremony.
It is not clear why the NASA principals checken out but word is that Statehouse had something to do with it
Kenya News, analysis & in-depth reports
Kalonzo Musyoka led the the rebellion of the NASA principals to withdraw from the swearing in ceremony.
It is not clear why the NASA principals checken out but word is that Statehouse had something to do with it
Comments
Mr. Cajetan says
Kalonzo was never trusted. Who doesn’t know Kalonzo, remember the water melony phrase. He do not fit a leader.
Gachoka franco. says
Kalonzo is agrownup man not just like raila let raila know that he is just cheating illitrate pple not pple like kalonzo.
taura says
a watermellon is always a watermellon
sande says
gd play by kalanzo nguruwe ajikaange kwa mafuta yake
Anonymous says
Afadhali swear in ya mca. They wasted our precious time
Res says
That was a luo affair
Anonymous says
cowards will never lead
Anonymous says
Hahahaha !!!!
nyakundi says
God will break the chain the devil has tied Kenyans with.
Hata kikuyus n.a. Lous wote ni viumbe vya Mungu. No one has any right here to condemn his brother by tribes.
Mutalia
mimi says
what rebellion, those are you thinking Kalonzo and others are solidly behind raila.kapish
Anonymous says
This was the most failed and unsuccessful event in the history of Kenya. This marks the beginning of nasa break up
Paddie says
Why dont you report accurate news?? How did you expect Kilonzo to get to Uhuru Park after his security was with drawn when he was on his way to Uhuru Park? Jubilee couldn’t stand the heat. The GSU stopped all the other Nasa Leaders so that they couldn’t make it to the Uhuru Park. Anyway what is important is that RAILA AMOLO ODINGA carried the BIBLE he did it for this Nation. Kilonzo didn’t mean to do this but this is Jubilee’s work and rogue GSU. He will be sworn in later, all Nasa Leaders who did not attend were stopped on their way to Uhuru Park that is why there was delay. Raila was the most important one so Nasa Supporters relax we look into the way forward. Police withdrew from Uhuru Park therefore there were concerns because one would never know what Jubilee is up to therefore everything had to be done first to have BABA safe. Jubilee thought with their threats nothing would happen at Uhuru Park now Sonko you are free to do your renovations. We have shown Uthamaki that even with their curses and primitive ways of slaughtering goats in Uhuru Park did not stop Nasa and it’s supporters to do what they wanted to do. Everything has been peaceful that shows you that it is always the police who cause trouble with their tear gas. Jubilee is very jeolous of the big crowd they saw today no body was bribed to get there like uhuru does, they were just given instructions to be at UHURU PARK and it happened. NASA YOU HAVE MADE KENYANS PROUD.
Anonymous says
hahahaha!! hahahaha!! hahahaha!!
Andrew says
We thank God that there was no bloodshed at any corner of the country.. let’s embrace UNITY at our our hearts and mind
popo says
bravo nasa ,kasarani hilikwa tupu in fact kasarani was akikuyu affairs… Kenya needs prayer…
Anonymous says
hahahaha haaaaaahahahaha!!
gimail. says
let us not full come with decision y they fail they are not dead they will tell us whereabout they were during de aucation guys be calm
Achuka says
The swearing of Raila shows the power and readiness to lead, but what kalonzo and other leaders have done is epitome of ignorance and impunity.
Anonymous says
hahahaha hahahaha!!!!
Anonymous says
The Kikuyu elders rituals could not stop Raira Ondinga swearing in. Their Witchcraft, Goats and Dog sacrifices and useless tactics never worked. There was no police presence and the swearing in was peaceful. It is always the government and police suppression that cause problems.
unknown says
hahaha, quest for leadership will “kill” people!!
chege longman says
Baada ya kuapishwa state house ni bondo mwisho was siasa yake 30/1/2018.
Anonymous says
sasa kalonzo na wenzake wako wapi? waengusha Baba hile paya kapsa
Anonymous says
kuna kukulako kanyama na kunakumezako mate.
Anonymous says
There is light at the end of the tunnel
nechesa says
expected!
Anonymous says
Kalonzo n Mudavadi will never get my vote whatever happens.we must secede whichever way.
Chure says
Raila tosaaaaa
Anonymous says
But why don’t these luos sound happy ama wanaficha aibu hahaha
Anonymous says
Sijawai cheka hivi after all that it was just a luo lunch at uhuru park,,no foreign representation
Anonymous says
Hahaha now that Canaan wamefika mbona hawafanyi party hahaha
Anonymous says
This is what happens when you let a fool have his way,,he learns, sasa anajua hajui pandisha hao machokoraa bus uwarudishe siaya
sn Kariuki says
Thank you Kalonzo and co-principals for avoiding an illegal oath. you are learned lawyers who cannot sacrifice your career to massage Raila’s ego. Bravo!
Anonymous says
Aibu haha miserable event even Ida didn’t go
Anonymous says
Woi sema aibu that was just a joke
ian says
huyu mjinga ati baba,,,sa atafanya nini next let him go home and rest.