BREAKING: Kalonzo Leads Rebellion, Raila to Be Sworn Alone As NASA Principals Chicken Out

Kalonzo Musyoka led the the rebellion of the NASA principals to withdraw from the swearing in ceremony.

It is not clear why the NASA principals checken out but word is that Statehouse had something to do with it

  8. God will break the chain the devil has tied Kenyans with.
    Hata kikuyus n.a. Lous wote ni viumbe vya Mungu. No one has any right here to condemn his brother by tribes.

    Mutalia

  11. Why dont you report accurate news?? How did you expect Kilonzo to get to Uhuru Park after his security was with drawn when he was on his way to Uhuru Park? Jubilee couldn’t stand the heat. The GSU stopped all the other Nasa Leaders so that they couldn’t make it to the Uhuru Park. Anyway what is important is that RAILA AMOLO ODINGA carried the BIBLE he did it for this Nation. Kilonzo didn’t mean to do this but this is Jubilee’s work and rogue GSU. He will be sworn in later, all Nasa Leaders who did not attend were stopped on their way to Uhuru Park that is why there was delay. Raila was the most important one so Nasa Supporters relax we look into the way forward. Police withdrew from Uhuru Park therefore there were concerns because one would never know what Jubilee is up to therefore everything had to be done first to have BABA safe. Jubilee thought with their threats nothing would happen at Uhuru Park now Sonko you are free to do your renovations. We have shown Uthamaki that even with their curses and primitive ways of slaughtering goats in Uhuru Park did not stop Nasa and it’s supporters to do what they wanted to do. Everything has been peaceful that shows you that it is always the police who cause trouble with their tear gas. Jubilee is very jeolous of the big crowd they saw today no body was bribed to get there like uhuru does, they were just given instructions to be at UHURU PARK and it happened. NASA YOU HAVE MADE KENYANS PROUD.

  15. The Kikuyu elders rituals could not stop Raira Ondinga swearing in. Their Witchcraft, Goats and Dog sacrifices and useless tactics never worked. There was no police presence and the swearing in was peaceful. It is always the government and police suppression that cause problems.

