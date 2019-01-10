Breaking: Hon Moses kuria resigns as Gatundu south Mp

Gatundu member of parliament Moses kuria has resigned, the vocal mp who in the past played as president Kenyatta’s number one defender took a different path late 2019 when he complained that president Kenyatta wasn’t doing enough in the vote rich mount Kenya region.

Jubilee party and mt.kenya leaders have come strongly in support of president Uhuru kenyatta saying that Kuria was drunk when he was saying such sentiments.

HERE IS THE STATEMENT

Moses Kuria Press Statement1