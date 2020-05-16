BREAKING: Coronavirus cases rise to 830, Uhuru announces 47 new infections

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday announced that the number of Covid-19 cases in the country had risen to 830 after 49 more tested positive.

President Kenyatta, addressing the nation at State House in Nairobi, also confirmed 5 more deaths resulting from the disease hence taking the total number to 50.

He further revealed that 17 patients had since been discharged from the health facilities, further that the number of coronavirus recoveries now stands at 50.

The Head of State, while saying that “close to 30% of these recorded deaths occurred at home,” passed his message of condolence to the families and friends of the deceased.

He also expressed alarm at the rising number of imported cases of the novel coronavirus from neighbouring countries.

According to President Kenyatta, 43 of the cases reported within the last week were confirmed in border points such as Wajir (14), Isebania (10), Namanga (16), Lungalunga (2), Loitoktok (1).