Breaking: Boda boda rider shot dead by Kenya Navy officers in Mombasa

A 19-year-old boda boda rider was Wednesday morning killed by a Kenya Navy soldier in Mtongwe, Mombasa. Leonard Komora was gunned down at around 6.45am outside the Kenya Navy staff quarters under unclear circumstances. The young man was allegedly killed for trespassing, according to police

Speaking to the press, mother to the deceased, Martha Njeri Munene, was distraught as she protested against being denied access to her son’s body, with officers at the crime scene reportedly ordering her to stay 500 metres away from the scene.

“This is unfair. They have killed my son for no good reason. He was my only son. He was the one providing for me,” she lamented.

