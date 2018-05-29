BREAKING: Angry Youth Storm Youth Fund Offices To Evict Chairman Ronnie Osumba Over Corruption Allegations



Acrowd of Angry Youth (suspected of those from Kumira kumira movement) stormed the Youth Enterprise Development Fund offices protesting corruption in the fund and demanded exit of Chairman Ronnie Osumba.

Last week, Mr Osumba had called a press conference where he revealed investigations into seven members of staff suspended over alleged irregular loan disbursement were nearly complete.

He further disclosed that the National Treasury was conducting a full audit of the books at the organization to determine if there are other irregularities.

The Fund has in the past been riddled with claims of irregularities in its dealings and financial transactions and some of its former leaders accused of abuse of office.

More to follow