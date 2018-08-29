BREAKING: 5 KDF soldiers die, 10 injured in a Lamu explosion

5 KDF soldiers have been killed in a I.E.D explosion in Boni forest Lamu county .

To what has been seen as an AL-shabab work, its has come as an ambush just hours after president Kenyatta’s Visit to the united states. The U.S.A has helped in terrorism war through financing Kenya defence forces(K.D.F) team in helping secure the neighboring Somalia.

the soldiers were taking water to their collegues.