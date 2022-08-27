BETAFRIQ LAUNCHES WITH A MOUTH WATERING DABODABO FOOTBALL BONUS

Kenya’s fastest growing betting and sports entertainment company BETAFRIQ have once again generated the country’s most exciting and customer-oriented bonus for the 2022/2023 football calendar.

Did you know, betting on any of the top leagues could earn you a double-cash-bonus stake? BETAFRIQ have given punters a chance to make ‘Dabodabo’ winnings by just placing bets on their platform.

The promotion comes as manna dropped from heaven since most betting sites have put their eggs in one basket; the English Premier league. BETAFRIQ have casted their net far and wide by letting betting enthusiasts enjoy this promotion for merely wagering across all top leagues in each week.

With minimal conditions set, players who place a bet of Ksh 99 and above are automatically entitled to a Ksh 200 reward loaded to their account. In order to claim this DABO DABO bonus, each punter will be required to submit to any of the BETAFRIQ social media account inboxes, a screenshot of their bet slip or Bet ID and their respective phone numbers, and boom!!! Your Double stake awaits you in your account.

The weekend action starts on Friday, here are some of the matches and predictions that could earn you the BETAFRIQ Dabodabo stake.

FRIDAY 26th

LIGUE 1: AC Ajaccio VS Lille

Lille WIN, OVER 1.5, OVER 2.5

SERIA A: Lazio VS Inter Milan

Inter Milan WIN, BTTS, OVER 1.5, OVER 2.5

SATURDAY 27th

BUNDESLIGA: Bayern Munich VS B. Monchengladbach

Bayern WIN, over 1.5, OVER 2.5

EPL: Manchester City VS Crystal Place

City WIN, BTTS, OVER 1.5, OVER 1.5, Home to score in both halves

SERIE A: Juventus VS AS Roma

Juventus WIN, OVER 1.5, OVER 2.5

LA LIGA: Almeria VS Sevilla

Sevilla WIN, over 1.5

LIGUE 1: Lens VS Rennes

UNDER 2.5, 1 or 2,

SUNDAY 28th

EPL: Aston Villa VS Westham

Aston Villa WIN, over 1.5

LA LIGA: Barcelona VS Valladoid

Barcelona WIN, Home HT/FT, over 2.5, Home to Score in both halves.

These and many more matches lined for the weekend in the BETAFRIQ site. Click www.betafriq.co.ke to place and claim your ‘DABODABO’ bonus