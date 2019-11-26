BBI report handed over to Uhuru, Raila ahead of public presentation at Bomas

President Uhuru Kenyatta, on Tuesday, November 26, officially received the much anticipated Building Bridges Initiative report at State House.

Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen confirmed that the team had congregated at State House to witness the event.

“We are here at State House to witness the president receive the BBI report. We shall then read and comment. But first, we need the others to apologize and renounce violence,” shared Murkomen.

BBI committee chairman Yussuf Haji presents the BBI report to President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.

Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga attended the event.

The BBI committee, chaired by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji announced on Friday, November 22, that it was ready to hand over various recommendations it had been tasked with formulating after the handshake between former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President Kenyatta.

The committee was officially gazetted on May 31, 2018, after which it was supposed to table a report after one year of service.

In anticipation of the document, Uhuru earlier urged Kenyans to carefully read through the proposals in the document before deciding whether or not to support it.

“It is only an ignorant person who will say there are no issues in this country that require to be addressed. Let us address them as adults, as civilized human beings, let us appreciate that we may have divergent views but our objective is to make our motherland better,” warned Kenyatta.

After receiving the document, the head of state is expected to present it to the public on Wednesday, November 27, in an event that will be attended by 4,700 delegates at the Bomas of Kenya.