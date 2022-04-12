Baby mamas drama made me dump Simon Kabu- Sarah reveals

Sarah Kabu and her husband Simon Kabu are allegedly going their separate ways.

Sarah in an interview with ‘Christina Lewis The Voice Of East Africa is a foundation’ said she was not comfortable living with her business partner and husband Simon Kabu.

“We have been discussing that we need to separate since I have not been comfortable with this marriage and I am tired of faking so we were in discussion. I wanted a peaceful separation and co-parenting and so on,” she said.

Sarah said baby mama dramas contributed to them separating.

She alleged that his two baby mamas have been interfering with her marriage since they did the public display of gifting their children property.

“They have been very aggressive and this is becoming stressful for me,” she said.