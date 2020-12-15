Artist Marya dumps cheating husband, calls him “community” husband

Singer Mary Maina Wanjiru, popularly known as Marya, has parted ways with her husband.

The Chokoza hitmaker cared to share the heartbreaking details about her failed marriage at the weekend.

She’s been the wife of one Kevin Mutisya for the past five years and the couple is blessed with a three-year-old son.

In a series of Insta stories, the artist stated she’d had enough of her Dubai based ex, whom she accused of infidelity. She also claimed the issues that led to this break up had caused her to fall into depression.

“Women have been calling me, telling me that you’re sleeping pamoja (together) and how you bad mouth me to them. It is well. It is well Kevin, ni sawa (it is ok), karma is a b***h. Nilivumilia sana your habits, but sasa nimetoka, mwisho (I persevered with your habits but I’ve reached the end),” she wrote.

Marya further accused her husband of being a deadbeat dad.

“Continue calling and texting me, calling me names. Call me a drug addict. Kila kitu (everything), all those things I did was to avoid seeing the truth. Paint me as bad as you want nimevumilia ya kutosha (I’ve persevered enough) I say. And for the lady who called me bragging to me how you were in my bed eti I’ve lost a good guy, you don’t know the half of it, kaa hapo (remain with him) yours is coming. Kama mbaya mbaya (I’m ready for anything) I’m done. My son needs to see a happy mother,” she posted.

Marya had allegedly reached out to prominent blogger Edgar Obare early this year and accused her now ex-husband of stepping out. She also confirmed of barring him from visiting their son.

Obare is known for exposing cheating couples on social media.

And in a cryptic post online, Mutisya responded to her baby mama allegations by sharing a popular meme that stated in part saying she should be careful of how she ends things.

“Be careful how you close a door. Never ever bang it, you may need to walk through that same door tomorrow.”

The couple has walked this road in the past.

Two years ago the two had a short break-up after she posted a cryptic message saying that she was no longer with her husband. But the two lovebirds at the time would later emerge spotting similar T-shirts boasting custom print, ‘Together since 2015, team Chokoza’.

2015 is the year she released her hit song Chokoza, a collabo with fellow singer Avril.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s daughter, Salma later claimed that Marya had allegedly ‘stolen’ her aunt’s husband.

“Kevin is a married man…married to my auntie Jannie, a very beautiful woman and they have kids together so I don’t understand why a whole musician who is respected by Kenyans can date a married man,” Salma claimed.

She responded by saying, “I’m very happy and I am not anyone’s mpango wa kando (side dish). I am in love and Kevin is my number one. He’s a divorced man and he has no kids with his ex. We are grown-ups and before anyone goes chattering their mouths, please gather your evidence. We are both in love, and nothing will stop us no matter what happens.”