ALERT: House Minority Leader John Mbadi To Address Media, KBC and K24 Are NOT Welcome

NA Minority Leader, Hon John Mbadi to address the Press from his Office at 3.15 pm
He is categorical that KBC and K24 should not attend.
Well, going by events yesterday where both KBC and K24 gave Raila swearing In a black out it seems fair to give return the favour to two Uhuru controlled stations.
Comments
isaac says
when shall we end this impunity?every television channel has unrivaled freedom to chose which event to air and which one not to.
By locking out some media houses from a press briefing as a punishment,it makes it a displaced naivity
Baby Gee says
Article one of the constitution of Kenya, allows all Kenyans to exercise their Power directly and articule 37 allows peaceful Assembly. Nasa and their leaders are allowed to peacefully assemble and elect their President as per the constitution. Uthamaki rigs elections every 5 years then People have to die because of their greediness. If IEBC and Uhuru didn’t rig elections we couldn’t be where we are today. Before they charge Raila, IEBC Staff should be jailed including all thieves of Eurobond, SGR, Health Money etc . Are some People a bove the Law? Those who are looting Kenya until everyone is getting poor and poorer everyday go free why? People like Anna Waiguru should be in jail. Intimidation in this country from the police and state should stop.
Anonymous says
every one thinks he knows more than everybody until onother one comes.if you thought because Uhuru was quiet he dint know anything now the law is working…. even God resists the proud. Naswa should know humility pay’s
Anonymous says
Hahaha look at these luo fools why are you still complaining or are you really hiding aibu how you looked like idiots hahaha huyu called baby gee looks like an ugly poor bignosed mama wa kuosha shut up nobody cares what trash like you thinks