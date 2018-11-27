Ababu Namwamba opens a key segment of the ongoing Blue Economy conference

Former Budalangi Member of Parliament and the current CAS for Foreign Affairs Ababu Namwamba on Tuesday morning opened a key segment of the ongoing Blue Economy Conference that kicked of on Monday at KICC, Nairobi.

Ababu officially opened the Civil Society Forum in Taifa Hall which is located at the University of Nairobi.

The former legislator was happy with the opening happening at the University he attended.

“I have officially opened the Civil Society Forum in Taifa Hall, University of Nairobi, my Alma Mater; a key segment of our Blue Economy Conference. CSOs have a crucial role in the regeneration, restoration and exploitation of blue economy,” he noted in a post on his official twitter account.

During the opening, Ababu paid a special tribute to the Nobel prize winner the late Prof Wangari Mathai. Her termed her as a woman who was always a one-woman army and educative.

“I have paid special tribute to Nobel Laureate the late Prof. Wangari Mathai while opening the Civil Society Forum of the Blue Economy Conference at the University of Nairobi. Prof. Wangari, often a one-woman army, taught us the value ecological equilibrium,” he said.

The Civil Society Forum through its officials will have a crucial role in the regeneration, restoration and exploitation of blue economy.

