BY Milton WERE

Kenya’s leading betting firm 22Bet on Saturday, January 7 distributed foodstuffs to vulnerable communities in Korogocho and Kariobangi slums in Nairobi as parts of its social responsibility program.

Led by their Chief Operating Officer (COO) Felix Mulandi, 22Bet staff also participated in roads and streets clean up exercise in the two slums.

“We came here today to interact with the community members who are also our customers. 22Bet values community service and that is why we came here today to distribute foodstuffs.

“We know that the cost of living has gone up and most families cannot afford food especially in these communities. So, we have come to share food with them at the same time, lead in clean-up exercise,” Mulandi said in Korogocho.

The firm also distributed water tanks in both slums.

Janet Akinyi, a resident of Kariobangi, thanked the gaming firm for coming through for her with foodstuffs.

“I want to thank 22Bet management for bringing us food. We have had a difficult time for the past one year since the cost of unga rose to Ksh230.

“We rarely afford three meals a day and assistance like this is really welcomed. Thank you 22Bet for remembering us and may God bless you,” Akinyi said.

