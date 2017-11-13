“1 Million NASA Supporters To Throng JKIA To Welcome Raila On Arrival from USA”- Miguna Miguna Confirms

Buoyed by yesterday’s massive super turnout at Jacaranda grounds, the NASA leadership has called on one million man grand welcome reception for Prime Minister Raila on Thursday upon his return from USA.

National Resistance Movement’s Miguna Miguna, wants NASA supporters to come out in large numbers and welcome opposition supremo Raila Odinga on his return from the United States on Friday.

Miguna’s call has sent cold shivers to top security organs who fear that the one million person march may storm Statehouse and swear in Raila using the August 8th election results as was captured in the IEBC servers.

Miguna also urged opposition supporters to “take over Nairobi” on Friday as he called on what he termed as a 1 million person march to JKIA by “NRM troops” from from all over the country. On Sunday, Miguna had announced that Mr. Odinga would be back on Thursday.

Mr. Odinga is in the US where he has been involved in meetings geared towards pushing the opposition’s electoral reform agenda.

“As the NRM General commanding troops from Nyanza; Western; Coast; Rift Valley; Nairobi; Eastern; Central; & North Eastern battalions – I urge millions of NRM & NASA supporters to turn up at the JKIA on Thursday,” said Miguna.