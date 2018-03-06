Wife, Side Chick Fight over Thug Shot Dead In Parklands

There was drama at a City morgue after two women claiming to be wives of a city thug killed by police almost came to blows.

It forced the mortuary attendants to lock out the duo out of a meeting following the standoff.

Drama began when a woman who seemed to be in her 20s and with a child sought to be recognized as the wife of Ng’ang’a Muhia, 54, who, alongside three others, was shot dead by police last Wednesday in Parklands, Nairobi.

Yesterday, family identified the deceased who was from Kwamaiko, Kiambu. The other woman who claimed to be his legal wife seemingly in her forties was accompanied by her children.

Police had recovered a note in which Ng’ang’a said his girlfriend would be to blame if he was killed.

“Should I die, ***** should be blamed for my death. I will have died finding money for her,” the note read.

Family members claimed the late was a businessman but could not explain to the police the nature of his business. The day he was gunned down, he was the one driving the gate-away car he and his accomplices used.

Nairobi DCI chief Ireri Kamwende said the men were part of a criminal network preying on customers leaving banks after making huge withdrawals.

He said the suspects had attempted to carjack a customer who was leaving a bank in Westlands.

The criminals would trail traders from banking halls to the city streets, where they would kidnap, and carjack or rob them, Kamwende said.