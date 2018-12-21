Not good in bed? Neglect, infidelity and desertion as the marriage of senator Mithika Linturi and his wife Marianne Kitany calls for divorce

Meru senator Mithika Linturi and his wife Marianne Kitany love has sour to the extreme level and headed for a nasty split after Kitany formally filed for divorce.

Kitany, a former powerful Chief of Staff at the Office of the Deputy President William Ruto wants their union dissolved for cruelty, neglect, infidelity and desertion.

According to the divorce papers filed at the Chief Magistrate’s Court at Meru, the two were married in a customary marriage under Meru and Nandi customary law on 16th April 2006 at Kapchemosin village, Nandi County.

They thereafter on the 23rd to 26th December 2016 solemnized their union by way of customary marriage under Meru Customary law.

However, in the high-profile divorce suit, Kitany accuses Linturi of among other things failing to provide her with any or at all emotional support, love, affection and care.

He is also not buying Kitany and her children food.

Linturi has instead lost all family values and has transferred his love and affection from her to other women, Kitany says in the court documents supporting her divorce plea.

In divorce papers filed at the Chief Magistrate’s court at Meru, Kitany wants their marriage dissolved because it has “irretrievably broken down, untenable and unsustainable.”

In a certificate of urgency, Kitany’s is seeking preservation orders restraining Linturi of depriving her of property rights in their multi-million estate.

She wants the court to declare that she is entitled to 50% of the shares and assets held by Linturi in Atticon as provided by the Matrimonial properties Act, 2013.

Among the properties she wants preserved include listed matrimonial homes which are registered in Linturi’s name and or on his behalf are owned jointly with her or are held beneficially and in trust for her.

The properties include their palatial matrimonial Runda House at Mae Ridge Country Villas and another one at Maua, Meru.

Others are six plum plots located at Kuputiei North within Kitengela, Kajiado county and two high-end vehicles Range rover and Toyota Lexus.

He also wants a share of the properties owned by Linturi’s other companies: Litany Investments Limited, Arc Business Solutions Ltd, Arkchoice Insurance brokers Limited, Arkchoice pharmaceuticals, Arkgroup Limited and Fancy solutions Limited.

Alternatively, she wants a declaration that the she is entitled to the very least, an equal share either in kind or cash to the proceeds of the sale/transfer of the said properties.

She argues that he properties set out above were acquired and developed by the joint efforts of Linturi and her during the course of their marriage.

She says that her contribution was in the nature of direct monetary contribution in their acquisition, construction, development of the same and non-monetary contribution including, child care, companionship, management of the matrimonial home, management of the family businesses and properties.

“That our union consists of a blended marriage (consisting of children from previous unions) to which I and the Respondent entered into the marriage with three issues [children]each,” she says in her sworn affidavit.