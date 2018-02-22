Hon Guyo Accused Of Sexual Harrasment At Nairobi County Assembly

By Moses Mwaura

Nairobi County Assembly is allegedly not a conducive work environment for decent ladies thanks Nairobi Majority Leader Abdi Guyo.

Any leader who works for and under Guyo is expected as a matter of course to quench his runaway sexual appetite or face the sack or seek transfer.

Just the other day, Guyo was recently in the news after it emerged he allegedly forced NASA nominated MCA Hasfa Mahammud Khalif to accompany him to Dubai for a week of illicit passion paid for by the Nairobi County Residents.

The author has seen imprest receipts and passport copies to confirm the merry-making trip occurred late last year and many others have been organized in Mombasa.

The sex scandals rocking city assembly halls are orchestrated by MCA Guyo and his cronies. Mombasa is the preferred destination for the unscrupulous county legislators and their girlfriends including some nominated female MCAs. It’s little wonder that out of the 150 Million paid monthly to the county by County Government, only the 68 Million that goes to salaries can be accounted for.

But the matter of sexual scandals in city assembly featuring MCA Guyo would matter little if he was also not extending it to sexual harassment of county and assembly employees. These days, if you are pretty and work at city hall, you have to pray MCA Guyo doesn’t see you or find out.

Although the MCA is a married man, he can’t keep his zipper up or at least respect himself.Neither the female secretaries nor the MCAs have been spared by MCA Guyo who seems to have no basic understanding of the law forbidding sexual harassment in work environment.

Worse, with Guyo, if you don’t comply with his unreasonable demands, you are an enemy and he will go out of the way to victimize you. This has happened to many county assembly staff and even MCAs who respect the moral code have been removed from lucrative committees or dewhipped by Guyo for refusing his sexual advances.

At first, the County Assembly Service Board thought this is something that this was an isolated incident, but with passing of days, more ladies have become victims of Guyo’s beastly sexual behaviour. Matters are exacerbated by the fact that being a senior assembly leader, Guyo’s untoward behavior exposes the County Assembly to likely harassment lawsuits.