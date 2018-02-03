“Dear Matiangi, A Court Order Is Not An Advice But An Order, It Must Be Obeyed

By Kibiria wa Thuo
Someone tell Fred Matiang’i that once a Court Order is issued, it must be obeyed unless and until it is reviewed either by the same Court or by a higher Court.
There can never be debate about whether to obey or not to obey.
It does not matter that the Order seems unreasonable (to him) or obviously flawed or whatever. It must be obeyed. A Court Order is a Court Order.
It is not an opinion. It is not a suggestion. It is not an advice. It is not a request. It is an Order.
It must be obeyed
