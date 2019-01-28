Wife kills husband amid plans to marry a second wife in Kajiado

A 48-year-old man from Ngong area in Kajiado County was killed by his wife on Wednesday after he revealed to her that he intended to marry a second wife.

The mother of two, who is now in police custody, was reportedly furious that her husband was contemplating getting a second wife and had the guts to ask her if she would peacefully coexist with the co-wife.

She shared her disappointment with neighbours but never revealed her planned next course of action, until when they saw her load household goods on a lorry two days later and became suspicious.

Upon checking the house she was moving out from, neighbours said they found the lifeless body of the late, lying in a pool of blood in the bedroom.

Kajiado North Sub-County Administration Police Commander Peter Ndegwa, confirming the incident, said the wife of the deceased is the first suspect.

“We applaud residents for their participation in the Nyumba Kumi Initiative that helped them to be inquisitive and take fast action to investigate after getting suspicious about their neighbour’s behaviour,” he said.

Ndegwa condemned the inhumane act and called on families to resolve their marital conflicts through the police if family members and neighbours are unable to find a solution.