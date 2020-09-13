DRAMA: Police chopper airlifting Hon Sudi from Eldoret lands in Nakuru, will spend day at Nakuru Central Police station

Kapsaret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has been booked at Nakuru Central Police Station.

This is contrary to his earlier reports that he was being flown to Nairobi after he got arrested minutes after presenting himself at Langas police station in Eldoret.

The controversial lawmaker presented himself to the police this morning after being on the run for almost 48 hours.

After being arrested, a police chopper was sent to pick Sudi at Eldoret Airstrip. At first, the lawmaker thought that he was being flown to Nairobi, and updated his fans via Facebook that he would land at Wilson Airport in a few moment.

However, the MP was flown to Lanet Airstrip in Nakuru, then got booke at Nakuru Central Police Station awaiting his arraignment tomorrow.



In the OB reports, the MP, who was on the run for the better part of Friday and Saturday refuted claims that he had received summons from the police regarding his utterances.

Police reports indicate that Sudi is wanted for hate speech, which is under investigation by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission.

This is after he made remarks deemed abusive towards President Uhuru Kenyatta and his family recently, to which he vowed that he would not apologise over his utterances.

His arrest comes after drama and running battles involving the police and his constituents who tried to bar the officers from gaining access to his home to arrest him.He was aided by police to escape as a team of officers arrived at his home.

Sudi has lined up a group of lawyers that will take to court to defend him over the impending charges. They are Jane Masai, Richard Cheruiyot, Isaac Terer, Nathan Tororei and former Chief Registrar of Judiciary Gladys Shollei.

The MP is supposed to take a plea for hate speech. He has been daring police to arrest him.