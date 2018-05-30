The NYS Scandal QUEENS Of CATWALK; Off Went Waiguru and Kabura, Incomes Lucy Ann Ngirita

By Gilbert Okenya

There is something about NYS that keeps attracting queens of catwalk who end up carting away “gunias” of cash from the institution.

First there was Anne “Minji Minji” Waiguru, she of the “catwalk na kizungu mingi” fame.

She bamboozled many with her eloquence in the Queen’s English as she went on and on painting a picture of herself as this pious whistleblower who saved millions of NYS money from marauding hyenas.

Waiguru ended up with a pat on the back, for a job well done. She would later be christened “Minji Minji” before being made the new Kirinyaga governor and deputy chair of the Council of Governors (COG) of Kenya. She’s now a big shot.

Then there was Josphine Kabura, a typical village girl who is an embodiment of the famous Wakanda saying which goes like, “what money can do, no man can do.”

No, this one wasn’t a catwalk queen by any means; though money has since transformed her to a seemingly well groomed woman, complete with a new and fairer skin color.

Initially, she lacked the sophistication of being a catwalk Queen. She also couldn’t sustain a conversation in “kizungu mingi” that well. But her millions have gradually turned her into a real NYS catwalk Queen.

The former salonist turned millionaire shocked the country with tales of how she carted away over 100 million cash money, in gunny bags, from Family bank.

Kabura couldn’t explain how she managed to register and become the sole director of several shadowy companies which supplied air to NYS.

She looked totally out of her depths when she appeared before the PAC in parliament for questioning.

Josphine Kabura was obviously a stooge for a more powerful individual, who used her to mercilessly rob the taxpayer, during the NYS Scandal Season One.

Needless to say that the powerful individual behind Kabura got away with it and still walks scot free.

Then came Anne Wambere Wanjiku Ngirita. This is the new face of the NYS cat walk queens club in NYS Scandal Season Two.

The lady just walked into the NYS headquarters in Gilgil and walked out 60 million richer after supplying air to the institution!

She didn’t even have to go through the tendering process since that’s not necessary when you supply air.

The lady recently admitted that she has no idea what animal a tender is since she has never seen one before; not even on TV.

This new NYS catwalk queen has been the center of interest since yesterday, after about 20 suspects in the NYS Scandal Season Two were rounded up by the authorities.

With her expensive white horse hair and a painted face, she stands out of the crowd of 20 NYS suspects who were arraigned in court today, in connection with the new NYS Scandal.

The catwalk queen seems to be enjoying the limelight and the huge attention she is has been getting lately.

She doesn’t seem perturbed at all by the glaring possibility of being jailed for robbing a public institution. Maybe she has been assured by the powerful person she is holding brief for that nothing will happen to her.

Anytime the cameras focus on her, she has been smiling all through as she delicately pushes her expensive white horse hair away from her eyebrows.

If she isn’t fondling her hair and pushing it back, she jerks her head to throw it off her face – just like those sophisticated ladies in the movies do.

Just like Josphine Kabura, hers is a rags to riches story. Her family lived in squalor until NYS happened.

I guess she feels like a celebrity with all the limelight she is hogging. Perhaps, she is consoled by the mere fact that none of the catwalk Queens in NYS Season One went to jail.

Who knows? She might even be the next Nakuru governor. Isn’t Anne Waiguru Kirinyaga governor? Probably, that is how things work in Kenya.