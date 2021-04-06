Safety steps to follow when summoned by police, DCI officers

By Wahome Thuku via FB

ANYTIME you get a call from a police officer/ investigator or a police station contact a lawyer immediately. Just call one. It doesn’t matter how small you think the matter is or how innocent you are. You could be facing something bigger than what you think.

TWO relatives of mine spent almost 3 months at Industrial Area remand facing charges of robbery with violence.

Believe it or not, they had actually taken themselves to the police station on the belief that the case was very simple. Actually, police had made them relax and assume it was a small misunderstanding.

They never saw it come when they were told they had to be locked up to appear in court following day. It was going to be a small charge anyway and they would get bail. Kufika kotini, surprise hit them hard when charges of robbery with violence were read out. It was shocking.

The case went on for over a yr and they were acquitted.

I always advise my clients never to engage in that “friendly” chat and conversations with investigators investigating you. Ati tunajuana. Cops are very cunning they take you to slaughter house are you laugh together. Keep your mouth shut.

So next time your wife or mother or sister or girlfriend is involved in an altercation with another woman and then you hear police have been involved, don’t dismiss it as vita za wanawake. It may escalate from that simple issue to one hell of a big criminal case.