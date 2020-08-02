RUMOURS: LIST of IEBC senior staff who delivered Chris Msando to his KILLERS, have been REWARDED by the SYSTEM

Here is the list of IEBC top technical staff who worked closely with the late Chris Msando. According to former IEBC commissioner Roselyne Akombe, the late Msando was led to the slaughterhouse by some of his close collegues. Check out this list and how some of these personalities are doing in terms of career growth with the helping hand from SYSTEM.

1. James Muhati, who had been suspended to pave way for a credible 2017 election, but who was then re-hired on the same day Chris Msando was murdered, is today the CEO of Huduma Centre, where he passes out as James Buyakane. Typical ex-NAZI way of laundering new identities.

2. Ex- IEBC boss Ezra Chiloba unknown to many people is part of several informal advisors of the Jubilee regime, and sits on a certain “working group” that meets every Tuesday. They advise a top Statehouse advisor who was carried over from the Kibaki kitchen team.

3. Ex- IEBC Deputy Chief Executive Officer Betty Sungura, is today the CEO of Gender Commission.

4. Ex-IEBC matron, Anne Nderitu, is today the Registrar of Political Parties, having seamlessly been transitioned from IEBC to this equally critical institution.



5. Marjan Hussein Marjan a dubious character character who is still working at IEBC as acting CEO, the parliamentary watchdog committtee PAC report recommended he be removed from the commission.



6. Dr Roselyne Akombe is now the Chief Director of Policy Planning and Guidance at the United Nations in New York. While Dr. Akombe herself presided a rigged poll that was nullified by the Supreme Court (and fled to New York to save her professional career post-IEBC), her testimony on the cruel murder of Mr. Msando should bring some closure to this sad chapter in our electoral politics. Dr Akombe has confessed, she wants to get herself into trouble, good trouble by revealing who among her IEBC colleagues delivered Msando the killers.

Yet we know that despite the inquest into the murder of Baby Pendo, a month old baby girl in Kisumu, no single police officer (both higher up and juniors) have been brought to justice. @ODPP_KE

Director Noordin Hajji has been pussyfooting on the issue. Shame!