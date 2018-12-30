Embarrassing Question that forced DPP Haji to release Lawyer Prof Tom Ojienda from Police custody- embarrassing

By Cyprian Nyamwamu via FB

This is my Question; Tom Ojienda is an officer of the court. So ingrained he is in the judicial processes that he interviews judges. If the DCI and DPP wrote him a note asking that he appears in court on Monday , will he fail to appear in court? Same to DCJ Mwilu’s arrest. These arrests are intended at demeaning, besmirching Judicial Service Commission members and officers of the court. There is no fighting of corruption going on here. Have a wonderful Sunday 1Peter 3:8-18

Suffering for Doing Good:

8 Finally, all of you, be like-minded, be sympathetic, love one another, be compassionate and humble.

9 Do not repay evil with evil or insult with insult. On the contrary, repay evil with blessing, because to this you were called so that you may inherit a blessing. 10 For,

“Whoever would love life and see good days must keep their tongue from evil and their lips from deceitful speech.

11 They must turn from evil and do good; they must seek peace and pursue it.

12 For the eyes of the Lord are on the righteous and his ears are attentive to their prayer, but the face of the Lord is against those who do evil.”[a]

13 Who is going to harm you if you are eager to do good?

14 But even if you should suffer for what is right, you are blessed. “Do not fear their threats[b]; do not be frightened.”[c]

15 But in your hearts revere Christ as Lord. Always be prepared to give an answer to everyone who asks you to give the reason for the hope that you have. But do this with gentleness and respect,

16 keeping a clear conscience, so that those who speak maliciously against your good behavior in Christ may be ashamed of their slander.

17 For it is better, if it is God’s will, to suffer for doing good than for doing evil.

18 For Christ also suffered once for sins, the righteous for the unrighteous, to bring you to God. He was put to death in the body but made alive in the Spirit.