Oscar Sudi to spend two more nights in police custody

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sud will spend two more nights in police custody.

The MP was on Monday afternoon remanded till Wednesday, September 16, when his bail ruling will be made at a Nakuru court at 2.30 pm.

Police and National Commission of Integration Commission (NCIC) sought orders to detain the MP to pave way for investigation on five offences ranging from hate speech to resisting arrest.

Prosecution had initially sought to detain him for 14 more days to complete investigations.

In an application filed before a Nakuru court on Monday afternoon, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) through an affidavit sworn by Inspector of Police James Akello, the agency says it is investigating Mr Sudi on the five offences.

“The suspect is being investigated on the offences of: hate speech contrary to section 13(1) (a) of the NCIC Act of 2008, assault of police officer contrary to section 103 of the National Police Service Act of 2011, Offensive conduct contrary to section 94(1) of the Penal Code, unlawful possession of firearm and ammunition contrary to section 89(1) of the penal code and resisting arrest contrary to section 103(a) of the National Police Service Act.” Stated part of the application.

Sudi had lined up a group of 15 lawyers led by Gladys Boss Shollei, the Uasin Gishu Woman Representative.

Sudi, who presented himself to the police on Sunday in Eldoret before he was flown to Nakuru County to record his statement, spent the night at Nakuru Central Police Station cells.

By 1:30 pm he was yet to take a plea as his lawyers put up a spirited fight to have him released on bond pending the investigations.

Nakuru Chief Magistrate Josephat Kalo is expected to giver a ruling after listening to arguments from both sides.