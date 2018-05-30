BREAKING DRAMA: NYS Scandal Suspect YOUTH PS Lilian Mbogo COLLAPSES In Police Remand, Rushed To Kenyatta Hospital

Public Service Principal Secretary Lilian Mbogo Omollo was Wednesday morning admitted to the Kenyatta National Hospital, hours after she had been remanded to prison over a corruption-related case. Ms Mbogo was wheeled to KNH private wing after she fell seriously sick and could not walk.

Witnesses said she was trembling when she complained of being sick and was briefly seen by the prisons doctor before she was rushed to KNH where she was admitted. “Given her condition, she was tired after sitting in court for more than 12 hours. She had to be admitted,” said a witness.

Earlier in the day, Ms Mbogo and National Youth Service (NYS) boss Richard Ndubai – who both stepped aside to pave way for investigations – pleaded not guilty to conspiring to commit corruption at the youth agency.

Pundits have however indicated that this is an a drama to enable her avoid spending 5 days in remand as was ruled by the court last night. Ms Mbogo is connected to top rulers of the Kingdom that is Kenya.

Quick recovery to madam PS.