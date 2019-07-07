As dust settles over Bob Collymore’s death, let truth be told of how he helped Uhuru rig elections!

By Phil Wesonga

The late Bobby Collymore (RIP) had the audacity to openly justify two stolen elections and celebrate the persecution and murder of innocent poor Kenyans. On top of this, together with Michael Joseph, they deliberately auctioned customer data that seriously compromised the personal security of many ODM supporters. Some of us had to but look for alternatives and maintain Ugandan, Sudanese, Egyptian and Zimbabwean sim cards at heavy cost. They even hacked me in a bid to find out who I really was. Am happy I can speak on behalf of those they found and killed.

I do not wish anyone death, but when God acts, he does so with his own reasons. Amen! For Collymore and Joseph, they did not hesitate to disown Kenyan masses for short term fakery known as “brotherhood”.

The posh Mercury Lounge at ABC Place Mall in Nairobi was their favourite haunt for those pro system boys and girls. Competition for the most expensive scotch whilst entertaining young ladies and men lovers that the so called ‘brotherhood’ imported from exotic locations like Seychelles.

Unlike Collymore, murdered ODM Supporters never had the pleasure of being blessed and their families assured of bright futures.

Wambui and children must be looked after, right?