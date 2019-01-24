Kuria grabbed land intended to build a library for the people of Lavington- Governor Sonko

Former director of planning at the defunct Nairobi City Council Kuria wa Gathoni, who was awarded nearly Sh26 million as damages over malicious prosecution for the death of a foreigner 16 years ago?

Well fresh details have emerged of how he once grabbed land intended to build a Library for the people of Lavington and set up a car showroom.

Speaking on Citizen TV’s JKL, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko revealed that Kuria indeed grabbed the land and has since set up a well known car showroom.

“Kuria wa Gathoni grabbed land intended to build a library for the people of Lavington. He established a well known car showroom!” said Sonko.

In February 2017, High Court awarded Kuria wa Gathoni nearly Sh26 million as damages over malicious prosecution for the death of a foreigner 16 years ago.

Lady Justice Mwihaki Njuguna awarded the monies to Mr Wa Gathoni saying that there was no probable cause for him to be charged hence his prosecution was arbitrary.

The judge pointed out that there were no eyewitnesses presented in court during the murder trial in the death of Mr Charles Yaw Sosah, a Ghanaian who was also an official of the Woodley Estate Residents Welfare Society.