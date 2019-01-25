How Maraga’s Judiciary has proven incompetent in the war against corruption

The courts in Kenya are slowly turning out to be places where justice is expensive to get. The way they handle cases just raises many questions, even to some extent people prefer they just go back to their jungle laws.

There is no single magic bullet in the war against corruption! All Kenyans must rise on their feet and say ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! #JudiciaryMassageParlour pic.twitter.com/6kyf5lfrga — Marto, Duke🇰🇪🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@martoduke) January 25, 2019

The Chief Justice David Maraga himself has come out more than once to admit that the courts are not acting up to the required standards. But what is he doing to make it work again?

No matter how corrupt, greedy, and heartless our government, our corporations, our media, and our religious & charitable institutions may become, twitter will still be wonderful.#JudiciaryMassageParlour pic.twitter.com/b4ZsIpFPkd — kisumu pundit🇰🇪 (@UpdatedGuru) January 25, 2019

The office of DCI George Kinoti and DPP Noordin Haji have always blamed the Judiciary for always a center where the perpetrators are left walking despite their tireless and courageous acts.

The rate at which bribery is taking place in the courts is with no doubt at its peak. Most top politicians linked with major cases always get lighter sentences than a person caught stealing chicken.

"If you have judicial officers who have been compromised and they rule against you, the argument will be the case was weak," he told Reuters, noting that one of his own prosecutors was arrested a month ago on bribery allegations. #JudiciaryMassageParlour pic.twitter.com/XrzSyf31xQ — Analyst (@Analyst_Ke) January 25, 2019

The trend continues. Kenyans are still waiting for any successful prosecution in the major cases in the courts right now.

Now this is what angered Kenyans have to say on the turning of courts into massage parlours: