Hon Moses Kuria exposed badly, awarded his brother company 32million CDF project funds

By Wahome Thuku via FB

FOCUS ON GATUNDU SOUTH

So it’s a capital offence to appoint a Kikuyu to a State position or to even award a government contract to someone betrayed by his or her name.

NOW, how do you describe the awarding of such public contracts to the closest relatives? Take this case study which is just a tip of the iceberg.

There is a company called FINISHLINE CONSTRUCTION COMPNAY LTD.

The Company Directors are:

1. Aloise Kinyanjui Kuria

2. Sammy Andrew Mwaura Kamau

3. Stella W Wamuyu

Aloise is the brother of Gatundu South MP Moses Kiarie Kuria. He is a police office in Kiambu County. Interestingly he is also seconded to the CDF office in Gatundu South.

FINISHLINE was incorporated on October 28th 2014 at 12.39pm (CPR/2014/165380). That was two months after Moses Kuria was sworn in for the first time as Gatundu South MP on August 7th 2014.

THAT same year the company was awarded contracts by Gatundu South NGCDF for construction of blocks in five Secondary and one Primary school in the constituency. totaling to Ksh32,531,540.

These were:-

1. Gikure Secondary School – Ksh4,996,155

2. Githaruru Secondary School – Ksh4,999,785

3. Wamwangi Secondary School – Ksh10,092,415

4. Ituru Secondary School – Ksh5,781,945

5. Karinga Secondary School – Ksh4,862,120

6. Kimuyu Primary School – Ksh1,799,120

So at what point in time do we start throwing stones from a glass house?

Meanwhile mkongwe Gordon Opiyo says we are losing war on tribalism:

Active racism started being looked at differently when Majority Whites joined the rest of their American Citizens, and actively condemned it.

Open tribalism will not end in Kenya, when the young and active members the communities enjoying advantage are actively trying to justify open tribalism.

It would be better if other people were the ones running campaigns defending what is perceived by the majority as open tribalism.

But it makes no sense, if the people perceived to be enjoying benefits from the biased system that rewards a few tribes, are the ones actively defending and justifying it.