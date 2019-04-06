Gov Waiguru shockingly spent sh14 million on office furniture

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru is has fried herself on the pan again after it emerged that she spent Ksh14 million taxpayers money to acquire office furniture.

The revelations are contained in the Auditor General Edward Ouko’s report profiling how governors spent their county’s allocations for the 2017/2018 financial year.

In the report, Ouko revealed that the county spent close to Ksh754 million in acquisition of assets for the county.

The auditor further broke down the figure to reveal that only Ksh7.2 million was properly accounted for leaving Ksh6.8 million unreconciled.

“The financial statements reflect an expenditure of Ksh753,599,775.50 relating to acquisition of assets.

“However, payment details and schedules provided for audit reflects an expenditure of Ksh14,165,503 on purchase of office furniture and general equipment resulting in an unexplained and unreconciled difference of Ksh6,893,422,” read the report in part.

This is just but a series of the many scandals involving Waiguru with public funds.

In January this year, Kirinyaga County MCA’s wanted an explanation as to why their county boss slashed millions from the initial amount of funds set aside for bursaries.