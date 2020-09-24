Hon Simiyu warns Wetangula despite crucial court ruling on Ford Kenya party wrangles

Embattled Ford Kenya Secretary General Eseli Simiyu has vowed to move back to court to challenge the decision to expel him and Kanduyi Mp Wafula Wamunyinyi from the party.

The high court, on Thursday, dismissed a case in which Wamunynyi and Eseli moved to court to object their expulsion from the party.

“We lost the preliminary objection on jurisdiction. We are appealing that. The party MUST be back to the people. The journey is unstoppable!” Eseli wrote on his twitter account.

FORD KENYA RULLING BRIEF

✔️The rulling was on the jurisdiction of the court to hear the matter and not on the legitimacy of the leadership

✔️The High court has ruled that it has jurisdiction to hear the Ford Kenya party case against the Registrar of political parties and Kanduyi Mp Wamunyinyi and his Tongaren counterpart Dr Esseli Simiyu.

✔️Dr. Eseli Simiyu through their lawyer Otiende Amolo moves to appeal the ruling at the court of appeal.

✔️Justice James Makau has now set October 19 for mention of the case filed by the party.

✔️ The status quo of the party remains with Eseli as Secretary General

✔️ Political parties tribunal barred moses wetangula from acting on behalf of the party until the case that he filed is heard and determined

✔️ The gazette notice recognising Wamunyinyi as the new party leader still stands until the case is heard and determined.

No one has won, the case is still on and the party fights go on.

After the ruling, Wetangula reminded the two that he was still in charge calling it a win from God whom he says does not forget. Wetangula went further to thank his supporters for praying and supporting in his quest to reclaim the Ford leadership.

“May a good samaritan remind Gov Wangamati, Hon Eseli & Hon Wamunyinyi that God does not and will never suffer from any memory loss!! Justice shall be my shield and defender. Thanks for the well wishes, prayers and support. The lion will always roar.” Wrote Wetangula on his twitter account.

Ford Kenya has been experiencing leadership wrangles as one group pledge support to Moses Wetangula while the other group led by Eseli Simiyu supported Kanduyi Mp leadership Wafula Wamunyinyi to lead the Simba Party.

Wamunyinyi and Eseli were expelled from the party earlier in August in what Wetangula described as a disciplinary decision following a failed ouster towards him as the party leader.