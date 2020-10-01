DPP Haji moves to court to block release on bail of Hon Waluke, Grace Wakhungu over 297million NCPB scandal

Sirisia Member of Parliament John Waluke and his co-accused Grace Wakhungu are not yet off the hook after Justice John Onyiego of the High Court on September 30 released them on cash bail.

Justice Onyiego granted Waluke and Wakhungu Sh10 million and Sh20 million bail respectively, pending hearing and determination of their appeal.

The judge also gave them an alternative of depositing bonds of Sh20 million and Sh30 million respectively with sureties.

However, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has moved to the Court of Appeal to challenge the release of the two on bond.

The DPP has filed a notice of appeal indicating that he is dissatisfied with the decision made by Justice John Onyiego on September 30.

“Take notice that the DPP, being dissatisfied with the decision of the High Court intends to appeal to the Court of Appeal against the decision in which the court released each of the appellants on bail pending their appeal,” reads the notice.

The notice was also served to the lawyers of the two convicts.

The two, who are also directors of Erad Supplies Ltd, were convicted in June by the Anti-Corruption Court for theft of Sh297 million from the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

The trial court also imposed a combined fine of Sh2 billion. In default, Wakhungu was handed a 39-year sentence while waluke was slapped with a 34-year sentence.

But they challenged their conviction and sentence and sought to be released on bail pending the determination of appeal.

While allowing their request, Justice Onyiego said he was persuaded that the two convicts have an arguable appeal against the lower court’s judgment.