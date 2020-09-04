DP Ruto scores big as David Murathe is summoned by EACC, to grilled over sh. 4billion supplies to KEMSA

Deputy President William Ruto must be walking tall as we head to the weekend, his tormentor Statehouse operative David Murathe is set to be grilled by the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) over sh. 4billion worth of COVID-19 supplies KEMSA.

Murathe is among the top dawgs summoned for questioning as the EACC races to meet the 21 day deadline issued by the President to all investigating agencies to unearth the faces behind the multi-billion scandal that shocked Kenyans and international partners.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Murathe is a bank signatory of Kilig Limited, a firm he has publicly disowned on prime time news.

The company — only registered on January 22 and not among the pre-qualified firms at the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority — was hand-picked and awarded a lucrative Sh4 billion tender for the supply of 450,000 personal protective equipment at Sh9,000 each.

“The commission is investigating allegations of procurement irregularities in relation to the Covid-19 emergency supplies at Kemsa where Kilig Limited, a company you are a signatory to its bank account, is featured,” EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak said in his letter summoning Murathe.

The EACC probe on Murathe is super news to camp Ruto since he (Murathe) been a political nightmare to DP Ruto within Jubilee, rubbishing his presidential bid while linking him to every mega scandal in government, including the Thwake Dam.

Officially, the directors of Kilig Ltd are William Willbroad Gachoka, brother of outspoken television personality Tony Gachoka, and a Chinese national, Zhu Jinping.

The corruption "consultants", brokers & conmen, some bankrupt in 2013, are now billionaires after looting while scapegoating WsR. Their overgrown IMPUNITY is shamelessly making them steal even from the sick in a pandemic. The END is nigh. NOWHERE TO HIDE. NO MORE SCAPEGOATING. — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 2, 2020



TV Personality Tony Gachoka who once served as unofficial aide to ex minster and Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu has been leading the onslaught on Murathe and his brother in what is seen as friendship gone sour…

For the Corruption barons & musketeers, Covidgate was a step too far for ME which, forced me to lay bare and naked the Gazebo Gangsters. Including David Murathe, Governor Kiraitu Murungi and very soon others to follow. Heartless, immoral

Merchants of Death

TG#TGtoMuratheKwaheri — Tony Gachoka (@TonyGachoka) September 4, 2020