DP Ruto picks CS Matiangi for war as Itumbi goes to court over Ruaraka Land scandal

By Dennis Itumbi

Interior CS Fred Matiangi has held Mainstream media Houses by their CAPTURED & COMPROMISED Newsroom BALLS….LITERALLY.
KBC Channel 1 TV at least had the Courage to run the RUARAKA Story, that was backed by documents & 193 pages of evidence!
Thank God Social Media, exists. Combined we have a viewership, Media can only dream of.
Worry Not Media Houses, TIME will UNCHAIN you!
Kesho, Live on this page, we break down the Case against Matiangi, as we wait for dates from the Anti- Corruption Court on Monday.
I will give a one hour heads up before going Live!

