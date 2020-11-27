DP Ruto man Dennis Itumbi humiliated as COURT dismisses case against CS Matiangi

An application by former State House digital strategist Dennis Itumbi before a Nairobi Court has been dismissed.
The application seeking to try Interior CS Fred Matiang’i over the Ruaraka land scandal was dismissed on Friday.
Anti-corruption court magistrate Douglas Ogoti ruled that the court could not establish how Itumbi accessed the documents he intended to use against CS Matiang’i.
“His affidavit doesn’t contain information on whether he had permission to use the public documents and when and how he obtained them.
“By not describing how he obtained it, it cannot be used. He ought to have explained how he obtained the public and private documents,” Magistrate Ogoti ruled.
Ruaraka land scandal
Itumbi had been seeking to have the CS charged on four counts of abuse of office and corruption.
The Ruaraka land scandal involves a the controversial Sh.1.5 billion land compensation paid to businessman Francis Mburu.
A Senate inquiry conducted in November 2018 dismissed a recommendation to prosecute CS Matiang’i, Education PS Belio Kipsang and top National Land Commission (NLC) officials.
