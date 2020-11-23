Dear Dennis Itumbi, they may KILL YOU like Kenei, Yibei, Jacob Juma then blame Matiangi

By Denni Itumbi via Facebook

Unfortunately, suppression will NOT work on this one.

Silence Mainstream Editors. The bold ones will rebel.

KBC, Nation Digital and People, WELL DONE!

Stand up to the bullies.

Slowly we will fill the Mosaic of Courage with your great steps to defy those who attempt to silence YOU.

To You, the user of FB, Twitter, SMS and WhatsApp, we soldier on, you are the ones to Cover and tell the story.

Do not be cowed. Let us do this together.

Even without the coverage of Mainstream, the message has reached all.

Let us use this case to also show we can pass messages without Media Coverage.

This is my pledge to you, I will get it DONE.

Even to the highest court.

The Evidence is water-tight.

In any case the High Court has already ruled that Ruaraka is Public Land. The payment was illegal.

Our job is easy, remind the court of its own finding that has not been stayed.

We will serve Justice.

Private Prosecution re-defined.

Generali Osumo Jnr: The only problem of being used the way you are being used is that the same people using you will eliminate you so that the blame will be on the person you are being used to attack!

I’m hoping you know the people you’re doing business with. Those are heartless creatures who have zero respect for human life. They have killed before and they can still kill for anything and nothing!

They don’t care whom they will kill next for their political fortunes to thrive. You little boy from Kirinyaga you’re treading on very dangerous grounds. You might be used as a sacrificial lamb soon!

I wish you well!

You should tell us what you know about the disappearance of Bogonko Bosire



More comments:

Odhiambo Nick: Okiya Omtata doesn’t gauge his cases on social media. He presents them and argues them in court. He doesn’t wine about which media house wants or doesn’t want to highlight his plight. You are just seeking attention!

Sam Kibe: Your selective reading of the ruling is puzzling 😂😂😂Not only did the court rule that the land was public but it also ruled that NLC misled Ministry of Education (Matiang’i) effectively placing culpability on NLC. Be as it may, if you expect Matiang’i to resign by the virtue of your case being accepted in court (which seem to be your end goal), Ruto must resign first. Remember KAA has taken him to court over the Weston Land Case; the case is active in court. There are no sacred care, what is good for the goose is good for the ganders https://www.google.com/…/2020-10-04-weston-hotel…

Mwangi Nganga: selective justice can’t be purported to be achieved through continuous incitement against those that doesn’t air what you want and the same time criticising them when the air what you don’t want. today the media is important tomorrow it’s githeri medi😂😂