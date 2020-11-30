Breaking News: Governor Sonko arrested

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has been arrested.
The embattled county boss was arrested with a contingent of police officers at his Nairobi home.
Sonko, who has been governor of the capital city since 2017.
Why it matters:
Kenya’s capital city currently has no deputy governor, which means Sonko’s prosecution will leave a power vacuum.
Two of his peers, also being prosecuted for similar crimes, can not access their offices, and Sonko is also likely to be barred.
Sonko’s former deputy, Polycarp Igathe, resigned on January 12, 2018, citing differences with his boss.
Igathe resumed his corporate career, serving as MD of Equity Bank Kenya before moving back to Vivo Energy as Executive VP in charge of sales in Africa.
More to follow…
Comments
Anonymous says
all this are works of the fraudster vampire known as election thief president.
keep you loots soldiers in the barrack than giving them public offices with the little brains they have as your level.
Free Governor Sonko and let him run Nairobi County Government as the elected Governor not like you who had to steal and shed blood of innocent kenyans who have always rejected even before the mid of your first term abyss regime.
If you have balls and brains, go arrest all the COVID-16 looters and leave Hon. Sonko alone fraudster!
Anonymous says
Sonko should just let go. Just let the cartels have their way. They are too rampant and so lethal. They can kill.