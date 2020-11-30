Breaking News: Governor Sonko arrested

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has been arrested.

The embattled county boss was arrested with a contingent of police officers at his Nairobi home.

Sonko, who has been governor of the capital city since 2017.

Why it matters:

Kenya’s capital city currently has no deputy governor, which means Sonko’s prosecution will leave a power vacuum.

Two of his peers, also being prosecuted for similar crimes, can not access their offices, and Sonko is also likely to be barred.

Sonko’s former deputy, Polycarp Igathe, resigned on January 12, 2018, citing differences with his boss.

Igathe resumed his corporate career, serving as MD of Equity Bank Kenya before moving back to Vivo Energy as Executive VP in charge of sales in Africa.

More to follow…