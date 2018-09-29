Citizen TV Jacque Maribe Arrested Over Murder of Monica Kimani, Pistol, sh6m recovered from her house

CITIZEN TV’s Jacque Maribe arrested over murder of Monica Kimani after new evidence confirmed she committed a crime; she will be arraigned in court on Monday.

Reliable sources indicate that Sh6million was recovered from her house and a pistol from their neighbor

Speculation was rife that she knew more about the murder, its alleged that the late Monica had a lot of US dollars upon arrival from Juba, an amount that the family and the police have not yet accounted for.

It is also alleged that her fiance Jowie had an active sexual affair with the late Monica Kimani and therefore a remote possibility of a crime of passion/love triangle.

More to follow