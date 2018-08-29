FINALLY World Athletics Champion Asbel Kiprop’s Wife SPEAKS OUT About The Video- See Summary

Sammary Cherotich Asbel’s wife writes….

“To let go isn’t to forget, not to think about, or ignore. It doesn’t leave feelings of anger, jealousy, or regret.

Letting go isn’t winning, and it isn’t losing. It’s not about pride, and it’s not about how you appear, and it’s not obsessing or dwelling on the past.

Letting go isn’t blocking memories or thinking sad thoughts, and doesn’t leave emptiness, hurt, or sadness. It’s not giving in or giving up. Letting go isn’t about loss and it’s not defeat. To let go is to cherish memories, and overcome and move on. It’s having an open mind and confidence in the future.

Letting go is accepting. It’s learning and experiencing and growing.

To let go is to be thankful for the experiences that made you laugh, made you cry, and made you grow. It’s about all that you have, all that you had, and all that you will soon again.

Letting go is having the courage to accept change, and the strength to keep moving.

Letting go is growing up. It’s realizing that the heart can sometimes be the most potent remedy.

To let go is to open a door, and to clear a path, and to set you free