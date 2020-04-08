Why woman in ‘four-some’ sex video should get share of 100m Uhuru released for artists

Three adult male human beings, one willing and expectant adult female homo sapien, and a camera, locked themselves up in a room for an unknown period

Of course their intention wasn’t to discuss coronavirus epidemic or the locust invasion, but to engage in a very serious horizontal engineering

How one ATM managed three AK 47 assault rifles, remains a mystery that can only be understood by those who have had an opportunity to watch the video

Those in possession of the video, are currently over the moon, feeling so important, you’d think they’ve just discovered a cure for the dreaded COVID-19 infection

The good thing is that the video has worked wonders in distracting Kenyans from concentrating in COVID-19 related stress

In other news, we know too well the frequency with which the corruption cartels hatch new scandal. A week barely elapses without an announcement of a brand new hatchling of a multi billion shillings scandal

I doubt COVID-19 has stopped that reggae. It has only managed to grab all the media attention, and behind the scenes, I can assure you, the con men are carting away money in wheelbarrows.To them, this coronavirus confusion has created an aura very ample for looting

A wise man observed a friend with a weed is a friend indeed. A friend in need is also a friend indeed. Similarly, a friend with a trending video is actually a friend indeed

Such a friend shared with me the latest trending video and I only have one observation to make. Despite wearing faces of very reasonable and modest beings, humans engage in some extreme acts

Behind these locked doors, the unimaginable happen

If the Jewish storybook was authentic, we would gladly wait for the last day, as it is promised that what you guys were doing behind the scenes will be broadcasted on large screen for everyone to see

Of course I’d wish that my own video be too scratchy to play, as yours play smoothly

It would be real fun. Sadly the storybook is fictional. I can only wish that one night, when doors are locked and guys are in the middle of tik-tak football, Wanyonyi suddenly brings back light and all walls be suspended in tthe air for a few minutes, to give the world a glimpse on how 20 digits are stretched

On a different gear, Mutahi Kagwe has packaged fear and he is now walking around peddling it, like mugombero the turbo charger is hawked in the streets of Kakamega

Don’t buy Kagwe’s fear. Don’t panic. Nothing will happen, more drastic than the hard life we are accustomed to. Just take precaution, practice social distancing and wash your hands after every few minutes

Apart from that sit down and relax. Listen to Franco. If you don’t have his collection, look for the patriarch. Lastly wait for my instructions on when we will go for the beef in the fridges

Those stocking, please stock yours and ours as well. We will come for it. Upende usipende

Great morning my fellow Southerners!!