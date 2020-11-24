Exposed: Why teenage girls are disappearing from home; drugs, sex orgies and much more shitty stuff

Hypocritical, mindukras parents, please tell me how you are being surprised by the story of the girls who were rescued by DCI, when you keep quiet when arts are crushed, green spaces are grabbed. Which space is available to teenagers to explore the world besides TV and social media? They want fashion, but they see Kim Kadarshian because we don’t know Vivienne Taa. They want music but they can’t get teachers because teachers are not being trained. They want to cycle but there are no bike paths. Uhuru Park has been carved off for another concrete monstrosity. Did you see what happened to Kwani? Or Story Moja festival? What else is there to do other than party?

Explain to me what your surprise is about. Because I’m one of those who keeps telling my arts teachers in training how they can help their high school students deal with complex issues in life through the arts, but then I leave class and find you saying bullshit about arts having no market, and nonsense about competency.

Right now I’m marking essays that are making me despair. Our youth are losing their souls in the name of the job market. They can no longer talk about themselves and their lives because you allowed their souls to be crushed for “financial stability.”

So now your god the market has now placed a value on girls. Deal with it, because that’s what you wanted. That’s the price you pay for not seeing that humanity and beauty are priceless.

This is not about social media or technology or lack of values. It’s a crisis of OUR GENERATION. It’s us. As Mordecai Ogada said, we are complete cowards who have refused to stand up for humanity and have cowed to buffoons and the market. And I’m talking about all of us, not some parents. ALL OF US.

And is it a coincidence that this story is coming up when there is public anger against BBI and the mistreatment of medical workers? Because there’s a pattern. Sex scandals with our youth always come up when there’s a political stalemate. #ifikiemastude #ifikiewazazi and now this story. And DCI knew where to go? We’ve been told the girls were found but we haven’t been told who organized the party. It sounds fishy to me. Especially because no one hates the youth like the current political class, and they always invite us to join in this pity party of claiming that we are victims of our own children.

I’m off to sip some hot masala tea. It will help me drown my disgust with this hypocrisy.

By Wandia Njoya via Facebook